VIDEO: Lady Gaga Wants to Star on Broadway in Her Own Musical

In a new interview with Variety, Lady Gaga revealed that she would like to star on Broadway in a musical that she has written.

"I don't know, maybe when I write my first musical. I just think that there's so many amazing musicals but I love writing music and I love musical theatre and I know a lot about musical theatre and a lot about writing music. So I think I would really enjoy the process of creating a musical. I've thought about it for a really long time," she revealed.

She went on to share that her love of musicals come from her admiration of Elton John and his work in musical theatre.

Lady Gaga was also asked to share what her favorite musicals were, sharing her love of Sondheim and the new tick, tick...BOOM! film adaption.

"I love Godspell. I love all of Stephen Sondheim's musicals. I love Guys & Dolls. I love Frank Loesser's work. I could go on and on ... I just recently saw tick, tick...BOOM! Amazing. I'm so excited for West Side Story. It's just so exciting. It's beautiful."

Lady Gaga's new film, House of Gucci, is now playing in theaters. She won an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Original Song for "Shallow" from A Star is Born. She was also nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the blockbuster film.

Lady Gaga recently released her second duets album with Tony Bennett, "Love For Sale". The album featured selections from the Cole Porter songbook, including "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," and "It's De-Lovely."

Watch the interview here: