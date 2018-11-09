VIDEO: Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale Discuss AMERICAN SON on TODAY

On this morning's episode of TODAY, Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale, stars of Broadway's "American Son," sit down with Jenna Bush Hager to talk about how they bring the gripping tale about a mother searching for her missing son, a mixed-race boy living in the South, to the stage.

Watch the interview below!

American Son, playing a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street), opened officially last night, November 4, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening bows below!

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan.

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal."

Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

