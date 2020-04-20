VIDEO: Kerry Ellis Performs Instagram Live Concert

Kerry Ellis took to Instagram on April 18 to perform a virtual concert for her fans. Did you miss out, or just want to rewatch the hour-long event? Check out the video below!

Kerry Ellis is well known as a leading lady of West End musicals from her starring roles in London and on Broadway. She has also achieved chart-topping success as a recording artist signed to Universal Decca with her debut album Anthems.

Kerry originated the role of Meat, in Queen's We Will Rock You and was the first British Elphaba in the West End smash, Wicked, for which Kerry won the 2008 Whatsonstage.com Award for 'Best Takeover in a Role'. She then immediately transferred to Broadway and played Elphaba at the Gershwin Theater for 6 months, where she won the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favourite Female Breakthrough Performance, before returning to London for 6 months in 2009. Her many other leading role credits include Nancy in Oliver! at Drury lane, Eliza Doolittle My Fair Lady, Ellen in Miss Saigon and Fantine in Les Miserables.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You