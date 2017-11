VIDEO: Katrina Lenk Sings 'Omar Sharif' From THE BAND'S VISIT at the Obie Awards

The Band's Visit's Katrina Lenk sang Omar Sharif at the 2017 Obie Awards in May. A video of the performance has just released on YouTube, and you can watch it below!

Katrina Lenk has performed on Broadway in Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, The Miracle Worker. Her Off-Broadway/Regional credits include Indecent (Vineyard Theatre, Yale, La Jolla Rep), The Band's Visit (Atlantic Theater), iWitness (Mark Taper Forum), Lost Land (Steppenwolf Theater), Caucasian Chalk Circle (South Coast Rep), Camille (Bard Summerscape), Lovelace: A Rock Opera (The Hayworth/Edinburgh). Film/TV Credits include Look Away, Evol, Crime Fiction, "Elementary," "The Get Down," "The Blacklist." She is the co-creator of the web series "Miss Teri," and ringleader of her band moxy phinx.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel, Joe A. Callaway and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub,John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk,Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer,Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and David Garo Yellin.

