VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS and NYC's Youth Pride Chorus Perform 'Everybody Say Gay!'

Kinky Boots recently teamed up with NYC's Youth Pride Chorus for a special performance at Broadway for Arts Education's silent disco event! They reworked the words to "Everybody Say Yeah," to "Everybody Say Gay" to protest the "Don't Say Gay Bill."

Check out the video below!

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world. This summer, the hit musical will return to NYC at Stage 42. Performances begin on July 26th.

The production will star Callum Francis as "Lola." Callum previously portrayed the role to great acclaim in the original London production at the Adelphi Theatre, in the Australian production, and on Broadway. Kinky Boots will also star Christian Douglas (Pretty Woman US Tour, Arena Stage: Newsies) as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope (The Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables) as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute in her off-Broadway debut as "Nicola," Sean Steele in his off-Broadway debut as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.