VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater

Kimberly Akimbo, which is about to enter its 2nd year on Broadway, opened to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

Watch Kimberly Akimbo cast members Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey show audiences where to eat when they come to see the show on Broadway!

Winner of more 2023 Tony Awards than any other show, Kimberly Akimbo was named “Best Musical” by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, the Drama Desk Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards. It is also the winner of four additional Tony Awards: “Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical” (Victoria Clark), “Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical” (Bonnie Milligan), “Best Score” (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and “Best Book” (David Lindsay-Abaire). 

With her win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori became the only female composer in history to win two Tony Awards for “Best Score.”

The “sublime cast” (New York Times) of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt

Kimberly Akimbo is produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick. Featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.







