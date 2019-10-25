VIDEO: Julie Andrews Loved the New MARY POPPINS Film

Julie Andrews was a guest on Thursday night's episode of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen to talk about her new memoir.

During the interview, Cohen asks Andrews what she thought about the new remake of "Mary Poppins" to which she replied that she "loved it" and believed Emily Blunt did a wonderful job.

Later in the show, a fan called in asking Julie Andrews if there is any news about "The Princess Diaries 3," but Andrews reveals that she hasn't heard there was a script; however, she believes it would be lovely to make a third film in the series if it does happen.

Finally, Andy Cohen asks Julie Andrews some juicy bits about her new memoir including if she and Audrey Hepburn competed. Andrews also talks about suing tabloids and offers advice to Meghan Markle.

Watch the interviews below!

With this second memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, Andrews picks up the story with her arrival in Hollywood and her phenomenal rise to fame in her earliest films--Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Andrews describes her years in the film industry -- from the incredible highs to the challenging lows. Not only does she discuss her work in now-classic films and her collaborations with giants of cinema and television, she also unveils her personal story of adjusting to a new and often daunting world, dealing with the demands of unimaginable success, being a new mother, the end of her first marriage, embracing two stepchildren, adopting two more children, and falling in love with the brilliant and mercurial Blake Edwards. The pair worked together in numerous films, including Victor/Victoria, the gender-bending comedy that garnered multiple Oscar nominations.

Cowritten with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, and told with Andrews's trademark charm and candor, Home Work takes us on a rare and intimate journey into an extraordinary life that is funny, heartrending, and inspiring.





