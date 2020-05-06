VIDEO: Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Releases New Episode Today

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its run with the release of a new episode today. Season two, episode four features special guests: Natalia Bingham (Broadway National Tour of School of Rock, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child/San Francisco), Winter Donnelly (Broadway's Frozen), April Marshall-Miller (Netflix's The Big Show Show, Liv & Maddie, Good Girls), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Broadway National Tour of Matilda, Netflix's The Big Show Show), Cameron J. Wright (Netflix's Family Reunion, Broadway National Tour of Motown the Musical).

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.





