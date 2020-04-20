VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tune to those most in need of some musical inspiration.
Watch below as the Broadway veteran sings "Hallelujah" and "Remember When It Rained."
Hope everyone had a nice weekend. This song is dedicated to the brave frontline workers around the country but especially those in the epicenter at @nyphospital and @columbiamed and around nyc. I'm so happy to sing this MUCH requested song with one of my favorite people and musicians on earth, @theloosh. See her in concert any time you get the chance and go to the link in my bio to continue donating to our brave medical heroes and hospitals. In times like these I'm inspired by everyone doing their part, no matter how seemingly large or small, to make a difference. We can get through this. Let's not lose our kindness and humanity while we do. #thankyoufrontline #hallelujah
A post shared by Josh Groban (@joshgroban) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:23am PDT
Hey everyone! This is the first shower song I actually wrote (with @emouquet)! Thanks for requesting it! Remember When It Rained is actually a great one to sing in the shower and comes with built in special effects. Enjoy! And today's #showersongs is benefitting the @beardfoundation who are helping smaller restaurant and beverage business stay afloat during this crisis. I know so many people in this industry who are struggling, and we want those delicious meals from our culinary maestros when we return to life after CoVid. Help them survive. Link in bio. Thanks for watching!! ?
A post shared by Josh Groban (@joshgroban) on Apr 19, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT
Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum records (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum "Closer," 2006's double-platinum "Awake," 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated "Noel," 2010's gold-certified "Illuminations," 2013's gold-certified "All That Echoes," 2015's gold-certified "Stages," and most recently 2018's "Bridges." He has appeared in feature films such as "Crazy, Stupid, Love;" "The Hollars;" "Coffee Town;" and "Muppets Most Wanted;" as well as on NBC's "The Office," FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and CBS' "The Crazy Ones." In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade." He also released his first coffee table book, "Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway," chronicling the past two years of his life on Broadway.
2018 marked yet another watershed year for Groban as he extended his influence across music, film, television and Broadway yet again. He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017 and co-starred alongside Tony Danza on the Netflix series, "The Good Cop." Groban also released his eighth full-length studio offering, "Bridges" [Reprise Records]. In addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles, it boasts nine tracks co-written by the superstar. He launched an ongoing North American headline tour in support of the album during the fall 2018. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.
