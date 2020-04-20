Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs

Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tune to those most in need of some musical inspiration.

Watch below as the Broadway veteran sings "Hallelujah" and "Remember When It Rained."

Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum records (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum "Closer," 2006's double-platinum "Awake," 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated "Noel," 2010's gold-certified "Illuminations," 2013's gold-certified "All That Echoes," 2015's gold-certified "Stages," and most recently 2018's "Bridges." He has appeared in feature films such as "Crazy, Stupid, Love;" "The Hollars;" "Coffee Town;" and "Muppets Most Wanted;" as well as on NBC's "The Office," FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and CBS' "The Crazy Ones." In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade." He also released his first coffee table book, "Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway," chronicling the past two years of his life on Broadway.

2018 marked yet another watershed year for Groban as he extended his influence across music, film, television and Broadway yet again. He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017 and co-starred alongside Tony Danza on the Netflix series, "The Good Cop." Groban also released his eighth full-length studio offering, "Bridges" [Reprise Records]. In addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles, it boasts nine tracks co-written by the superstar. He launched an ongoing North American headline tour in support of the album during the fall 2018. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.



