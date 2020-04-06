VIDEO: Josh Gad Voices New Olaf Digital Short
While at home, Josh Gad has blessed all Frozen fans by voicing a new Disney digital short featuring Olaf!
Take a look below!
So, my very good friends @mrhyrum and @alittlejelee asked me if I would be able to record some noises and short dialogue from home for a new series of Olaf shorts during this crazy time. Despite the fact that I am the single most technically challenged person in the universe, the wonderful wizards at Disney Animation walked me through the process and I was able to provide a little Olaf flourish to the brilliant work @mrhyrum and the team of incredible artists at @disneyanimation were able to dream up and deliver from home to hopefully provide you all with a smile and a laugh during these trying days. So, please watch this all-new @DisneyAnimation digital short featuring Olaf. And come back tomorrow for more #AtHomeWithOlaf, created (ingeniously) at home by Hyrum Osmond. And voiced from home (even more miraculously) by me. #disneymagicmoments
A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Apr 6, 2020 at 7:02am PDT
From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019 and became the highest grossing animated movie of all-time at $1.27B.
