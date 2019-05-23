VIDEO: John Lithgow Says HILLARY AND CLINTON is a Very Personal Play

On Wednesday night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," John Lithgow was a guest on the show to talk about his Broadway show, "Hillary and Clinton," and his film "The Tomorrow Man."

During the interview, Lithgow tells Meyers that he was relieved that Hillary and Bill Clinton turned down the opportunity to see the play without an audience before the show premiered. He understood their choice to turn the offer down, too, saying, "It's a very personal play. It's a play about marriage. It's not really about them. It takes them as a kind of metaphor for Lucas Hnath's own rumination on marriage, on political marriage, on women right now."

Watch the interview below!

The new play by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath, stars award-winning actors Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow. Completing the cast are Zak Orthand Peter Francis James.

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

The show will play a limited engagement through July 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You