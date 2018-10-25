VIDEO: John Leguizamo Heads to Netflix in Trailer for LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

John Leguizamo won't rest until every moron becomes less of a moron. Latin History for Morons comes to Netflix November 5th.

Watch the trailer below!

A sold-out run at The Public Theater. A record-breaking engagement at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. A 2018 Tony Award nomination for best play on Broadway. Chalk it all up to the mad genius of acclaimed writer and actor John Leguizamo.



When his son gets a school assignment on heroes, Leguizamo seizes the chance to teach him all about the great figures of the Latino world. But once he sets out on his irreverent crash course across three continents and 3,000 years of history - from conquistadores to cumbia, Montezuma to Menudo, and taking on the characters in all of it - he uncovers provocative truths that shock even him.



This is Leguizamo's first appearance at NJPAC following the successful filming of his Ghetto Klown in the Victoria Theater. His other stage works include Mambo Mouth, Spic-o-Rama, Freak (Emmy and Tony award nominations), and Sexaholix ... A Love Story (Tony nomination). In addition to his Tony nod for Latin History for Morons, he is being honored with a 2018 special Tony Award for his body of work as a playwright and solo artist.



Leguizamo has been featured in many films, such as To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar; Moulin Rouge; Summer of Sam; and Romeo + Juliet, and is the recipient of two Obie, three Drama Desk, three Outer Critics Circle, one Emmy and six Cable ACE awards.

