VIDEO: Joaquina Kalukango Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with 2020 Tony nominee (for Slave Play) Joaquina Kalukango, who stars in Regina King and Kemp Powers' One Night in Miami. The film is now available to stream on Prime Video.

"I think that more than anything, what our country needs is a conversation," said Joaquina. "I think the beautiful thing about [this movie] is that we have these four men who all have an opinion about the most effective way to help the cause, which is what we're all figuring out... I think it's in these conversations that we kind find common ground."

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).



Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

Kalukango received a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award honor and a 2020 Tony Award nomination for her work in Slave Play. In total, Slave Play received 11 Tony Award nominations, the most for any play in Broadway history. Other Broadway: The Color Purple (revival), Holler If Ya Hear Me and Godspell. Off-Broadway: Red Letter Plays: F***ing A (Signature), Our Lady of Kibeho (Signature), Antony and Cleopatra (The Public Theater/ RSC), Emotional Creature (Signature/ Berkeley Rep) and Rent (NYTW). Recipient of a 2012 Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk nominee for Hurt Village (Signature). Television: HBO's "Lovecraft Country," "When They See Us" (Netflix), and "Instinct" (CBS).