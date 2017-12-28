VIDEO: Jessie Mueller, Vanessa Williams, and More in CONCERT FOR AMERICA - NOW LIVE!

Dec. 28, 2017  

Concert for America is an evening of entertainment with stars of film, television, music, comedy, and Broadway raising funds for five national organizations working to protect civil rights. Concert For America has been hailed by The New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future."

The eleventh edition of Concert For America will be at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Gallatin Gateway Montana tonight December 28 at 7:30pm MST/9:30pm EST. For those who can't be there, enjoy the livestream below!

Tonight's concert features the talents of Andrea McArdle, Abby Mueller, Jessie Mueller, Seth Rudetsky, Vanessa Williams, and Carrie Manolakos.

For more information about Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! Visit www.concertsforamerica.com.


