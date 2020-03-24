VIDEO: Jerry O'Connell Talks A SOLDIER'S PLAY and the Broadway Shutdown

Jerry O'Connell was a guest on Tuesday, March 24's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. O'Connell Skyped in from his home to talk with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

O'Connell who is one of the stars of A Soldier's Play on Broadway spoke about the Broadway shutdown saying, "We're all in this together."

Watch the interview below!

Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play is directed by Kenny Leon, and stars David Alan Grier as "Sergeant Vernon C. Waters" and Blair Underwood as "Captain Richard Davenport." The cast also includes Nnamdi Asomugha as "Private First Class Melvin Peterson," Jerry O'Connell as "Captain Charles Taylor," McKinley Belcher III as "Private Louis Henson," Rob Demery as "Corporal Bernard Cobb," Jared Grimes as "Private Tony Smalls," Billy Eugene Jones as "Private James Wilkie," Nate Mann as "Lieutenant Byrd," Warner Miller as "Corporal Ellis," J. Alphonse Nicholson as "Private C. J. Memphis" and Lee Aaron Rosen as "Captain Wilcox."

1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered-and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, starring three-time Tony nominee David Alan Grier and two-time Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).





