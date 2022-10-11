Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jeremy Pope Stars in THE INSPECTION Film Trailer

The film will be released on theaters on November 18.

Oct. 11, 2022  

A new trailer for The Inspection, starring Jeremy Pope, has been released. The film will be released on theaters on November 18.

In Elegance Bratton's deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside.

But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.

The film also stars Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, with Bokeem Woodbine and Gabrielle Union.

Jeremy Pope is an American actor and singer. He became the sixth person in Tony Award history to be nominated in two categories for separate performances during the same year, when he received nominations for Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud in 2019. He earned a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album nomination for Ain't Too Proud. He will be seen on Broadway this November in The Collaboration.

Other theatre credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater) and The View Upstairs (Lynn Redgrave Theater). On screen, Pope starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Hollywood and The Ranger, which premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. His singles "New Love" and "Feel So Good" are available on iTunes.

Watch the new trailer here:

