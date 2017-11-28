VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Teases Song from BYE BYE BIRDIE

Jennifer LOPEZ took to Instagram this week to share a clip of herself with daughter Emme decked out with the animal ear Snapchat filter and singing a few lines from the song "How Lovely to Be a Woman" from the musical classic BYE BYE BIRDIE. Check it out below!

As previously reported, the multi-Grammy Award winner is set to star as 'Rosie' in NBC's BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE. Though originally scheduled to air this holiday season, the network postponed the production due to Lopez's busy schedule, which includes NBC's competition series WORLD OF DANCE, her hit drama series SHADES OF BLUE and her concert residency in Las Vegas. She is also set to film several movie projects.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will be behind the project, with Harvey Fierstein tapped to write the teleplay and Jerry Mitchell and Alex Rudzinski set to serve as directors. BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE will be based on the Tony-winning 1960 Broadway musical which featured a book by Michael Stewart, lyrics by Lee Adams and music by Charles Strouse.

Wait for it....#Ilovechili #Max #Emme ???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:39am PST





