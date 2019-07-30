VIDEO: Jeff Goldblum Disses James Corden's CATS Trailer Appearance During a Rap Battle

On Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden and guest Jeff Goldblum face off in a heated rap battle.

During the battle, Goldblum roasted Corden's appearance in the 'Cats' movie trailer with his rap, saying, "I saw the Cats trailer, and quickly noticed you, you were the weirdest part of it it, and that's hard to do. Seeing you as a cat was completely unnerving but how you look in real life is show more disturbing."

Watch the rap battle below!

James Corden plays Bustopher Jones in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats.

Cats also stars Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musicalfor a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Catsis produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.





