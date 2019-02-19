TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Wasn't Intimidated to Play Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Feb. 19, 2019  

Jeff Daniels was a guest on last night's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." During the interview, Daniels talks about playing Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird and even shows Jimmy some of his vocal warmups!

Watch the interview below!

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

To Kill A Mockingbird began previews on Thursday, November 1 and opened on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44 Street).

Jeff Daniels heads a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Danny Wolohan, and Neal Huff.

To Kill A Mockingbird has scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting by Daniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Lincoln Center Theater.

