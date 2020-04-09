VIDEO: Jason Danieley and Sally Murphy Sing 'I'll Buy You A Star' in Today's #EncoresArchives!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

Today City Center flashes back to its 2005 production of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn with Jason Danieley and Sally Murphy singing, "I'll Buy You A Star."





