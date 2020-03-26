VIDEO: Jason Danieley Guest Stars on Squigs' ONE WORD THEATRE
Jason Danieley is the latest guest star on Justin "Squigs" Robertson's One Word Theatre series!
The word Danieley used for the video is "quafftide" which means, "drinking time."
Watch the video below!
ONE WORD THEATRE March 24, 2020 Very special guest star: Jason Danieley @jasondanieley #quafftide #remembering
A post shared by Justin "Squigs" Robertson (@squigsrobertson) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:18pm PDT
Jason Danieley was most recently seen in Pretty Woman on Broadway. He has also starred on Broadway in Chicago, The Visit, Next to Normal, Curtains (for which he received an Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Full Monty (also on London's West End) and Candide (Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk nomination).
Mr. Danieley's Off-Broadway credits include Floyd Collins, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Dream True, Strike Up the Band and Trojan Women. Regional credits include Can-Can(Papermill), Secondhand Lions (5th Avenue), Sunday in the Park With George (Chicago Shakespeare, for which he received a Jefferson nomination) and The Highest Yellow, for which he won the Helen Hayes Award.
Jason has appeared on PBS Concerts including "South Pacific" (Carnegie Hall), "Carousel" (New York Philharmonic), "Ring Them Bells: The Music of Kander & Ebb," "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert" (New York Philharmonic), and has performed extensively at symphonic, cabaret and concert halls around the world.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)