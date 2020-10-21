VIDEO: Jason Alexander, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patina Miller and More Don Chicken Costumes for New PSA 'Give a Cluck and Vote'

The spot is the latest in The Creative Coalition’s work to seize on the power of the arts to drive awareness and action around the most important social issues of the day

Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jon Cryer, Tim Daly, Lea DeLaria, Richard Kind, Patina Miller, and Dascha Polanco are donning chicken costumes and urging Americans to give a cluck and vote in a new PSA from The Creative Coalition. The spot, written by Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer Bill Prady ("The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon," "Gilmore Girls") and directed by TV legend and Emmy Award-winner LeVar Burton ("Roots," "Reading Rainbow," "NCIS: New Orleans"), reminds viewers that just "one vote could make the difference between a chicken or a fox guarding our henhouse."

"Now is the moment to seize and we're proud to encourage Americans to give a cluck and make their voices heard at the ballot box," said The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk. "Vote by mail, vote early, or vote in person on Election Day -- this PSA reminds viewers that every single vote makes a difference."

"The Creative Coalition brought together a group of extraordinary artists to encourage all Americans to participate in this election," said The Creative Coalition President Tim Daly. "Don't be a bystander, make a plan to vote right now."

The new PSA was put together by a powerhouse team with creative design by multi-Emmy Award-winner David Gallo and Viveca Gardiner ("Sesame Street" "Jerry Seinfeld, 23 Hour Special"), edited by Jeffrey A. Fisher ("The Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards"), animation by Steve Channon ("Colin Quin Long Story Short," "Memphis The Musical"), music by Brian Way, and audio mix by Byl Carruthers.

The spot is the latest in The Creative Coalition's work to seize on the power of the arts to drive awareness and action around the most important social issues of the day. In September 2020, The Creative Coalition debuted a PSA about the facts on COVID and obesity. Other PSA topics have included speaking up about sexual harassment, putting a stop to bullying, supporting military families, and more.

