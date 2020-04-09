VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Shares the Story of Throwing Nicholas Barasch a Prom During SHE LOVES ME

Jane Krakowski took part in Roundabout's 'Roundabout Off-Script' series, where members of the company's family share their favorite moments from onstage or off.

Krakowski shared the story of how, backstage at She Loves Me, the cast threw a prom for Nicholas Barasch, who missed his prom to perform in the show.

Watch the video below!

She Loves Me is a musical with a book by Joe Masteroff, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and music by Jerry Bock.

The musical is the third adaptation of the 1937 play Parfumerie by Hungarian playwright Miklós László, following the 1940 James Stewart-Margaret Sullavan film The Shop Around the Corner and the 1949 Judy Garland-Van Johnson musical version In the Good Old Summertime.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1963, and subsequently had productions in the West End in 1964 and award-winning revivals on each side of the Atlantic in the 1990s, as well as regional productions. She Loves Me was revived again on Broadway in 2016, and the production became the first Broadway show ever to be live-streamed.





