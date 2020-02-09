VIDEO: James Corden and Rebel Wilson Present at the Oscars While Dressed as Cats

During the 2020 Oscars, James Corden and Rebel Wilson, both stars of the recent CATS, come out on stage to talk about the importance of Visual Effects. The two actors poked fun at the film adaptation, while dressed in cat suits!

Watch below!

The 92nd Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. The ceremony was televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.





