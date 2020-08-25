VIDEO: James Corden Believes Amazon, Apple and Other Streaming Services Should Help Support the Theatre Industry

Corden shared: 'I think it would be really in their best interests to try and support theater in that way.'

James Corden spoke with Variety about the impact of the pandemic on The Late Late Show, and on the entertainment industry in general, especially live theater. Corden shared that he feels streaming services should help the theater industry recover from the pandemic, commending Netflix for donating $675,000 in July to a fund set up by Sam Mendes, the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre for theater workers in the UK.

"I do think it would be great if the companies that are in one respect benefiting from COVID - if you look at price shares [of] streamers and all those things - I think some acknowledgement of the volume of arts and artists that have come from that environment, I think it would be really in their best interests to try and support theater in that way, the Amazons and the Apples."

