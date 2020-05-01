VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig Join Quarantine Soap Opera on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Airing tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition is Chapter 3 of Jimmy's favorite quarantine soap opera filmed over Zoom, THE LONGEST DAYS OF OUR LIVES.
This week, Vanessa (Kristen Wiig) introduces Winston (Jimmy) and Fontaine (Will Ferrell) to their Zoom baby (Jake Gyllenhaal), with special appearances by Susan Lucci, Heather Locklear, Maurice Benard and Mary Beth Evans!
Tonight's charity will be The Actors Fund. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted countless TV, film and live productions, including soap operas - affecting not only actors, but crew members as well. The Actors Fund provides assistance to more than 17,000 performers and behind-the-scenes workers directly each year. For more information, visit: actorsfund.org
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations
a??a??a??a??a??a??a??The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of... (read more)
Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical
Ralph Fiennes will head to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)