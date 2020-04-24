VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Performs 'Finishing the Hat' in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Jake Gyllenhaal performing 'Finishing the Hat' in the Gala Production of Sunday in the Park with George in 2016.
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchivesa?? a?? "When we did the Gala Presentation of Sunday in the Park with George with @JakeGyllenhaal, my relationship with the song "Finishing the Hat" completely changed. a?? I had always thought of it as a song of obsession, or persistence... a?? a?? But in rehearsal, I found the underlying melancholy, the cost of making work inside, while watching the "rest of the world, from a window." a?? - Jeanine Tesoria?? a?? ?: Jake Gyllenhaal "Finishing the Hat"a?? a?? #StayHome #Broadway #Musicals #culturefromhome #NYfromhome #JakeGyllenhaal
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Apr 24, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT
