VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Performs 'Finishing the Hat' in New #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Jake Gyllenhaal performing 'Finishing the Hat' in the Gala Production of Sunday in the Park with George in 2016.

Watch the video below!





