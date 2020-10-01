VIDEO: Jai'Len Josey Sings 'Sign My Name' From THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES
THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES premiered at Atlantic Theater Company in 2019.
The music video for "Sign My Name" from The Secret Life of Bees has been released! The musical, which premiered at Atlantic Theater Company in 2019 with a book by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage, music by Tony and Grammy Award winner Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Drama Desk winner Susan Birkenhead, is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sue Monk Kidd. In the video, rising star and cast member of the world premiere production at Atlantic Theater Company, Jai'len Josey sings as Rosaleen, a Black caregiver who is asserting her right to vote.
Watch the video below!
Produced by Lauren Shuler Donner, Marianne Mills, Bob Cohen & Isaac Hurwitz
From THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES
Book by Lynn Nottage Music by Duncan Sheik
Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead
Based on the Novel by Sue Monk Kidd
Arranged & Mixed by Jason Hart
Bass Guitar: John Galgano
Additional Music Engineering: John Osborn
Director of Photography: Charlese Watson
Video Edited by Nolan Doran & Nick Corley
Atlanta Protest Photos by Tommy Omalabi
Coloring by Sean MacLaughlin
Special Thanks to Julie Boardman & Nolan Doran
In Memory of Margo Lion
