Stars in the House
VIDEO: It's Suddenly Seymours on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Seymours of Little Shop of Horrors unite on tonight's episode!

Mar. 6, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with suddenly.... SEYMOURS with Lee Wilkof, Hunter Foster, Gideon Glick and Jeremy Jordan.

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it had a five-year run.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


