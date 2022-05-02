VIDEO: Inside MACBETH's Opening Night with Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga & More!

Click Here for More Articles on Macbeth

Just last week, Tony Award winner Sam Gold's Macbeth officially arrived on Broadway, starring Daniel Craig in his return to Broadway as Macbeth and Ruth Negga's Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth.

The cast also features Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble is completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), and Eboni Flowers (Slave Play). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) is the standby for Daniel Craig. Tina Benko, Lizzy Brooks, Jared Canfield, Peter Smith, and Ronald Emile complete the cast as understudies.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the opening night festivities below!