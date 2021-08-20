VIDEO: Inside HAMILTON's Return to Los Angeles and San Francisco

Earlier this week, Hamilton officially returned to Los Angeles, reopening at the Pantages Theatre. The hit musical also recently returned to San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre with the "And Peggy" touring company.

In a news segment, California Live met with husband and wife, Donald Webber, Jr. and Rebecca Covington who are lighting up the stage together at The Orpheum Theater. Plus, go inside the return of the musical to Hollywood's Pantages Theatre, which reopened for the first time in 17 months.

Watch the full segment here!

Learn more about Hamilton in Los Angeles here and in San Francisco here.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.