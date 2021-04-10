VIDEO: Idina Menzel and Friends Sing 'Close to You' on IDINA'S TREEHOUSE

Idina Menzel is back with episode two of her children's series on YouTube, Idina's Treehouse!

On this episode, Idina and her friends sing "Close to You" by The Carpenters, read "Life" by Cynthia Rylant and Brendan Wenzel, and visit Aunt Cara, Farmer Scotty, and Mrs. Roper.

Check out the episode below!

In these challenging times, it often feels like we are isolated from the world. This experience can be especially tough on children. To provide meaningful connections - and give busy parents a bit of a break - award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel has created a kid-friendly series to entertain the world from her very own treehouse. Bring the family and join Idina, the voice of "Queen Elsa" from FROZEN, in charming story-time, sign-along musical performances, and discovery with funky new friends.