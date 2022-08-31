VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Stars in THE SON Film Adaption Teaser Trailer

The first trailer has been released for the film adaption of The Son, starring Hugh Jackman.

The film is directed by Academy Award winner Florian Zeller, who adapted the script from his acclaimed stage play alongside Academy Award winner Christopher Hampton. It is a followup to Zeller's The Father, which was released in 2020, and follows a different set of characters.

The Son also stars Academy Award winner Laura Dern, and Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby and will be released on November 11, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets.

The drama follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart, centering on Peter (Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Emma (Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry.

Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him. While juggling work, his and Beth's new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington, he loses sight of how to hold onto his son Nicholas in the present.

The film also features Anthony Hopkins, who won an Academy Award in 2020 for his role in The Father. Zeller and Hampton also won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: