Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Stars in THE SON Film Adaption Teaser Trailer

The film will be released on November 11, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets.

Aug. 31, 2022  

The first trailer has been released for the film adaption of The Son, starring Hugh Jackman.

The film is directed by Academy Award winner Florian Zeller, who adapted the script from his acclaimed stage play alongside Academy Award winner Christopher Hampton. It is a followup to Zeller's The Father, which was released in 2020, and follows a different set of characters.

The Son also stars Academy Award winner Laura Dern, and Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby and will be released on November 11, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets.

The drama follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart, centering on Peter (Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Emma (Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry.

Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him. While juggling work, his and Beth's new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington, he loses sight of how to hold onto his son Nicholas in the present.

The film also features Anthony Hopkins, who won an Academy Award in 2020 for his role in The Father. Zeller and Hampton also won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Stars in THE SON Film Adaption Teaser Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


In This Moment to Release 'Blood 1983' EP This FallIn This Moment to Release 'Blood 1983' EP This Fall
August 30, 2022

In This Moment release the first track “Whore 1983” from their forthcoming Blood 1983 EP. The Blood 1983 EP commemorates the ten year anniversary of the band’s album Blood (2012) and will be available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD. The EP was Co-Produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.
UKRAINIAN FREEDOM ORCHESTRA AT THE KENNEDY CENTER to Air on PBSUKRAINIAN FREEDOM ORCHESTRA AT THE KENNEDY CENTER to Air on PBS
August 30, 2022

The orchestra includes refugees; Ukrainian members of European orchestras, including the Tonkunstler Orchestra of Vienna, the Belgian National Orchestra and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; and musicians from the Kyiv National Opera, National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra and Kharkiv Opera, among Ukrainian ensembles.
Irish Singer-Songwriter KARAN CASEY Launches U.S. TourIrish Singer-Songwriter KARAN CASEY Launches U.S. Tour
August 30, 2022

KARAN CASEY, one of Ireland’s big singer-songwriters – and a leading advocate for gender balance in the Irish folk and traditional music scene – will make her first U.S. tour in three years from September 1-18, a slate of 13 performances that will highlight her recent work, including her album Hieroglyphs That Tell the Tale and unreleased material.
A Shoreline Dream Release New Single 'Loveblind'A Shoreline Dream Release New Single 'Loveblind'
August 30, 2022

Iconic shoegaze / postpunk outfit A Shoreline Dream present the single 'Loveblind', the title track from their forthcoming album, their first dose of new music since the Covid pandemic began. Just as infectious as the lead track 'Alarms Stop Ringing', these two sonic gems preview 40 minutes of goth-laced progressive soundscapes.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Xochitl Gomez Set For URSA MAJOR FilmMary Elizabeth Winstead & Xochitl Gomez Set For URSA MAJOR Film
August 30, 2022

URSA MAJOR is set on an earth-like planet, where a mother (Winstead) and daughter (Gomez) fight for survival while hiding from a group of hunters. With the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm, Natalie - now a teenager - begins questioning her mother, Charlie, about who they are, how they got here, and what they need to do to survive.