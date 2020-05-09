VIDEO: Houston Grand Opera's Ryan McKinny Leads 'No One is Alone' From INTO THE WOODS to Tribute Those We've Lost

Houston Grand Opera's Ryan McKinny leads a new video of 'No One is Alone' from Into the Woods, in honor of those we have lost due to the health crisis.

Each of the performers in the video, including Britney Coleman (Tootsie, Company), Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill), and more, are holding up a photo of someone they have lost, as they sing the haunting rendition of the song.

Watch the video below.





