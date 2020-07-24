VIDEO: Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Song in Touching Tribute Video

'Grieving looks very differently on everyone,' she writes.

Heather Morris, who co-starred with Naya Rivera on Glee, posted a tribute to the actress on Instagram with a video of herself dancing to Rivera's song "Radio Silence."

"Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honoring that person or you're forgetting about them," Morris writes.

Watch the video below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Naya Rivera was boating on Lake Piru in Ventura County with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Wednesday, July 8. Josey was found asleep on a boat on the lake at 5pm, but told authorities that his mom never got back on the boat after the two went swimming. Josey was found with a life vest, but Rivera was not wearing one, officials said.

Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru, according to the Ventura Country Sheriff's department, and the cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Read her full obituary here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You