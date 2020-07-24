VIDEO: Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Song in Touching Tribute Video
'Grieving looks very differently on everyone,' she writes.
Heather Morris, who co-starred with Naya Rivera on Glee, posted a tribute to the actress on Instagram with a video of herself dancing to Rivera's song "Radio Silence."
"Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honoring that person or you're forgetting about them," Morris writes.
Watch the video below!
I want to share something very personal with you all... Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honoring that person or you're forgetting about them. But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honoring someone can mean you're enjoying your life FOR them... I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me ?? So I'm celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite
A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) on Jul 20, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Naya Rivera was boating on Lake Piru in Ventura County with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Wednesday, July 8. Josey was found asleep on a boat on the lake at 5pm, but told authorities that his mom never got back on the boat after the two went swimming. Josey was found with a life vest, but Rivera was not wearing one, officials said.
Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru, according to the Ventura Country Sheriff's department, and the cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.
Read her full obituary here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, fam...
By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, thr...
Disney Working on Musical Adaptation of HIDDEN FIGURES
As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2017, the Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES has long been rumored to be in the works for a stage adaptation. Now ...
Breaking: Nick Cordero's LIVE YOUR LIFE Show at Feinstein's/54 Below Will Be Released as a Live Album
As the theatre community continues to mourn the passing of Nick Cordero, who passed away earlier this month, his voice will continue to be heard. His ...
QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
From the best opening numbers to that dazzling 11 o'clock number... create a Broadway playlist for an Off-Broadway album recommendation!...
SLEEPLESS Musical Will Use New Fast COVID-19 Test Backstage
SLEEPLESS, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August, will begin using a new accurat...