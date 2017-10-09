VIDEO: Hear the People Sing Happy Birthday! LES MISERABLES Celebrates 32 Years in the West End

Do you hear the people sing? Singing the songs of... Happy Birthday?

Yesterday, the West End production of Les Miserables celebrated 32 years on stage, concluding the show by singing 'Happy Birthday' with a special surprise at the end. Take a look in the video below!

LES MISERABLES originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on 8 October 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on 4 December 1985 and moved to its current home at the Queen's Theatre on 3 April 2004 where it is still playing to standing room only. When"LES MISERABLES" celebrated its 21st London birthday on 8 October 2006, it became the World's Longest Running Musical, surpassing the record previously held by "Cats" in London's West End. In January 2010, the West End production broke another record by celebrating its historic 10,000th performance.

