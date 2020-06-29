VIDEO: Haven Kids Rock Releases 'Scars' Music Video
Haven Kids Rock have released their music video for Scars.
Check it out below!
On June 5th, due to Covid-19 their show was adapted with social distancing in mind as the children were individually filmed in their neighborhood in the South Bronx, outside. Reel Works-Teen Filming, Mott Haven Academy and The New York Foundling presented the virtual production of Unstoppable, Tales from the Schoolyard.
Watch below!
Haven Kids Rock is an afterschool program that is part of Mott Haven Academy, a school founded by The New York Foundling in 2008 to meet the needs of children in foster care and the child welfare system in the South Bronx. The program directors and student participants developed Unstoppable as an original musical in 2017 based on the real-life experiences of the school's student population. The show follows the lives of six street-smart kids as they navigate their way through foster care, homeless shelters and the unforgiving streets of New York City.
Haven Kids Rock was created by professional musicians Jimi K Bones (Blondie, Joan Jett, Monday Night Football) and Nefertiti Jones, (Commercial Casting Director, Musician/VH1, New Yorker of the Week) with the belief that by exposing disadvantage students to opportunities beyond the limitations of their often-impoverished communities and simultaneously helping them develop technical skills, they can learn to dream beyond their circumstances created.
The kids have performed with Roger Waters at the Barclays Center, appeared on the Today Show, CBS' Live from the Couch, The New York Lottery commercial, Thank You for Being a Friend, a Dove empowering campaign, Metro PCS commercial and most recently, a commercial for Apple.
