VIDEO: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Cast Talks High School Anthems

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiered on May 14 on Disney Plus.

In the second season of the series, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

In an all new video, the cast of the series joins MTV News to talk their Top 8 high school anthems.

Watch below!

New cast members include Andrew Barth Feldman, Roman Banks, Olivia Rose Keegan, Asher Angel and Derek Hough.

The cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" also includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.