VIDEO: HAMILTON San Francisco Cast Members Sing to Say Goodbye

Earlier this month it was reported that Broadway's Hamilton has canceled the remainder of its performances at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre.

To say goodbye to the City by the Bay two cast members, including the production's title star Julius Thomas III and Andrew Wojtal who played Samuel Seabury each gave one "final" performance to ABC7.

The production had originally been scheduled to resume performances through May 31, with the city's social distancing deadline at April 30. San Francisco lawmakers announced this week that the shelter-in-place order will be extended through at least May 1, as the region anticipates a surge of new virus cases.

Ticket holders who purchased through BroadwaySF will be automatically refunded on their means of purchase. Ticket holders who purchased via a third party such as Goldstar or Today Tix should consult with those vendors.





