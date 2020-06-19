VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Tribute In Honor of Juneteenth

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Hamilton has released a video tribute in honor of Juneteenth.

Through the official Hamilton social media they shared:

In honor of #Juneteenth, this is a quiet and barreling tribute to the ongoing pursuit of freedom and equality for Black people across America. The Globe. A moment of swelling stillness that bears witness to the beauty, brilliance, and power of those who built this nation." - Tiffany Greene, Resident Director, Hamilton. Spoken word by Carvens Lissaint

Support the organizations that continue to fight for freedom:

Color of Change: https://ColorOfChange.org/

Fair Fight: https://FairFight.com/

Black Lives Matter: https://BlackLivesMatter.com/

Watch the video below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You