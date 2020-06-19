Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Tribute In Honor of Juneteenth
Hamilton has released a video tribute in honor of Juneteenth.
Through the official Hamilton social media they shared:
In honor of #Juneteenth, this is a quiet and barreling tribute to the ongoing pursuit of freedom and equality for Black people across America. The Globe. A moment of swelling stillness that bears witness to the beauty, brilliance, and power of those who built this nation." - Tiffany Greene, Resident Director, Hamilton. Spoken word by Carvens Lissaint
Support the organizations that continue to fight for freedom:
Color of Change: https://ColorOfChange.org/
Fair Fight: https://FairFight.com/
Black Lives Matter: https://BlackLivesMatter.com/
Watch the video below:
BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Patti LuPone, Zachary Levi, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss and More Join SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES Benefit
Members of the Film & TV Music community, made up of composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and more, are contrib... (read more)
