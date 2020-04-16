VIDEO: HAIRSPRAY West End Star Lizzie Bea Sings 'Good Morning, Baltimore'

Lizzie Bea, the star of the West End revival of Hairspray the Musical hit social media today to bring fans a sneak peek of her performance! Check out Lizzie below singing the show's opening number, 'Good Morning, Baltimore'!

The bright lights of London's West End may be switched off for now but the show must go on! Lead actor from @HairsprayLondon @LizzieBea3 gave us a special performance from home of Good Morning Baltimore... pic.twitter.com/w5V1F0UJpp - ITV London (@itvlondon) April 16, 2020

The production recently announced new performances dates for the multi award-winning smash hit musical at the London Coliseum.The production will now begin performances on Tuesday 1 September 2020 (Press Night: Tuesday 8 September 2020 at 7:00pm) and play a strictly limited 10-week season to Sunday 8 November.

Until Monday 4 May, all existing ticket holders have priority to move their tickets to a new date. All new ticket purchases can be made from Tuesday 5 May. See www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk for all ticket information.

Adam Spiegel, the Co-Producer of Hairspray, said: "We are pleased that, with the support of everyone at the London Coliseum, we are able today to announce rescheduled dates for Hairspray. I would also like to thank everyone who has worked to ensure the season is able to take place later in the year, and when we are able to do so, we look forward to welcoming audiences and bringing people together again in a way only the theatre can".

The production will star Michael Ball, who returns to his legendary, Olivier Award winning role of Edna Turnblad, alongside one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace will take the role of Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre). Rita Simons (Eastenders' Roxy Mitchell) will star as Velma Von Tussle.

Paul Merton is a founder member of The Comedy Store Players, and still appears at the Comedy Store in London most Sundays. He is a resident guest on BBC Radio 4's Just A Minute and is an established face on TV shows such as the hugely popular Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Paul Merton Looks at Alfred Hitchcock (BBC4/2), Paul Merton's Birth of Hollywood (BBC 2) and his travel series for Channel Five, Paul Merton's Adventures which covered his travels in India, China and Europe. His Autobiography, Only When I Laugh reached the Sunday Times bestseller Top 10. Paul's Anthology of funny stories, Funny Ha Ha was named Sunday Times Humour Book of the year in 2019. His first Channel 4 series, Paul Merton The Series, is due to be released on DVD this Spring.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

With the original award-winning creative team of director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs "Good Morning, Baltimore", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat", this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, whilst the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical, as well as giving Michael Ball one of his two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

Hairspray is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions & Fiery Angel.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You