VIDEO: Go Behind-the-Scenes of FROZEN Cast Rocky Mountain Photo Shoot

Famed photographer Andrew Eccles rendezvoused with the cast of the Broadway-bound production of FROZEN in the picturesque Rocky Mountains of Colorado. The exclusive photo shoot will be featured in an upcoming issue of Vanity Fair. Below, ET shares exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, featuring Patti Murin (Anna), Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Jelani Alladin (Kristoff) dressed in their characters' stunning costumes, designed by Christopher Oram.

FROZEN is currently running at the Buell Theatre of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The musical will begin performances at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 with an official opening set for Thursday, March 22, 2018. Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

