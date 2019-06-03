VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of FOSSE/VERDON to Meet Nicole Fosse, Gwen and Bob's Real Life Daughter

FX has released a behind the scenes clip, where viewers can meet Nicole Fosse, the real-life daughter of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

Watch the clip below!

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon(Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.

Featuring show-stopping choreography, including original pieces as well as some of the most iconic works of Bob and Gwen's careers, FOSSE/VERDON will tell the story of these two brilliant, complicated individuals - the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.

Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams and George Stelzner are Executive Producers of the limited series that is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. Levenson wrote the premiere episode, which was directed by Kail. Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse, and daughter of Fosse and Verdon, serves as a key Creative Consultant, Co-Executive Producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-Producer Andy Blankenbuehler is serving as a Choreographer, as is Susan Misner. Erica Kay serves as Producer.





