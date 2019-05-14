VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of INDECENT in Los Angeles

May. 14, 2019  

Indecent comes to the Ahmanson Theatre next month! In the video below, get the inside scoop on the production from playwright Paula Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman.

From Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, Indecent follows the incredible true journey of a groundbreaking piece of theatre, Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance, and the passionate artists who risked their lives to perform it. Winner of the 2017 Tony Award® for Best Director (Rebecca Taichman) and nominated for Best Play, Indecent is a celebration of art, a fierce indictment of censorship, and a gripping look at an explosive moment in theatrical history.

For tickets and more visit https://myctg.la/2YsBHgI

VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of INDECENT in Los Angeles
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


18 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You

  • HADESTOWN Tops the Outer Critics Circle Winners - Full List Announced!
  • Video: The Mother Of Dragons Gets A New Theme Song Courtesy of GALAVANT
  • Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, and More Set For BAT OUT OF HELL at City Center
  • Mitchell Jarvis & Katie Webber to Reprise Roles in ROCK OF AGES; Full Cast
  • Breaking: MY FAIR LADY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Summer
  • Audra McDonald, Tony Shaloub, And More Announced For A NIGHT OF BROADWAY STARS At Lincoln Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup