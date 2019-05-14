VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of INDECENT in Los Angeles

Indecent comes to the Ahmanson Theatre next month! In the video below, get the inside scoop on the production from playwright Paula Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman.

From Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, Indecent follows the incredible true journey of a groundbreaking piece of theatre, Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance, and the passionate artists who risked their lives to perform it. Winner of the 2017 Tony Award® for Best Director (Rebecca Taichman) and nominated for Best Play, Indecent is a celebration of art, a fierce indictment of censorship, and a gripping look at an explosive moment in theatrical history.

For tickets and more visit https://myctg.la/2YsBHgI





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You