VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at The Muny!

Broadway director and writer Gordon Greenberg has revised the book for Meet Me In St. Louis at The Muny. Performances run August 4 - 12. This production, the 8th in Muny history, will also include several songs new to the stage adaptation of Meet Me In St. Louis, including "Boys and Girls Like You and Me," a song written by Rodgers & Hammerstein for Oklahoma! and then recorded for, but ultimately cut, from the film of Meet Me In St. Louis. This production will also include the first stage use of "You and I," a song in the film by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.

Get a sneak peek at the production int he video below!

"In 1960, The Muny proudly produced the world stage premiere of Meet Me In St. Louis, said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "How fitting for our 100th season, we create a new edition that we hope will be more thrilling or satisfying than any before, and will become the definitive stage version.

"I'm so grateful that Gordon Greenberg has taken on this challenge," Isaacson continued. "His work on Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn brought such joy to both The Muny and Broadway audiences. I'm also grateful to the many willing partners including Ted Chapin and The Rodgers & Hammerstein organization, Sony/ATV, Sargent Aborn and Tams-Witmark and Warner Brothers who have supported us as we take a fresh look at a show that remains beloved by St. Louisans and people around the world."

"It's a huge honor to reimagine this beloved classic in celebration of The Muny's 100th," said Greenberg. "Meet Me In St. Louis is a loving homage to a simpler time, and a reminder of what is most important in life - the people who fill our homes. As we seek connection in a continually splintered world, this message is as resonant and powerful as ever. The film was sort of a balm to the nation during WWII, but they stopped showing it to soldiers overseas because it was so beautifully evocative of home and family that they would break down weeping."

The Muny's production is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge with choreography by Josh Walden and music direction by Charlie Alterman. Meet Me In St. Louis is proudly sponsored by Emerson.

Familiar to Muny audiences, Gordon Greenberg returns to Forest Park where he has directed Jesus Christ Superstar (2017), the pre-Broadway engagement of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn (2015), West Side Story (2013) and directed and co-conceived (with Nell Benjamin) Pirates! or Gilbert & Sullivan Plunder'd (2012). Other select directing/writing credits include: this season's London revival of Barnum (Menier Chocolate Factory), Heart of Rock and Roll, the Huey Lewis musical (Old Globe), the critically-acclaimed West End revival of Guys and Dolls (starring Rebel Wilson, nominated for six Olivier Awards), Working (adapted with Stephen Schwartz and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Drama Desk nomination), Dietrich-Piaf, The Angel and Sparrow (Segal Centre, Montreal), Disney's Tangled and last season's Tony nominated stage adaptation of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, which Gordon co-wrote and directed (Roundabout, Universal, PBS Great Performances). Greenberg attended Stanford University and NYU and is a member of SDC, WGA and the Dramatists Guild. For Gordon's full biography, please click here.

Clang, clang, clang, we are off to The Muny! Based on the heartwarming 1944 MGM film, Meet Me In St. Louis paints a portrait of a turn of the century American family. Set in the summer of 1903, the Smiths eagerly await the grand opening of the 1904 World's Fair. With hits such as "The Trolley Song," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Boy Next Door" and the iconic title number, this is the perfect finale to our 100th season, and will evoke nothing but love and pride...right here in St. Louis.

For more information, visit https://muny.org/meet-me-in-st-louis/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You