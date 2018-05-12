VIDEO: Get a First Look at Disney Channel's Adaptation of FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL Starring Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff

After a mini-tour around the United States beginning in 2016, the new musical adaptation of FREAKY FRIDAY will be coming to the Disney Channel over the summer. As it did on stage, the TV movie will star Broadway favorite Heidi Blickenstaff as one half of the mother-daughter duo at the center of the body-swapping story. She will be joined by Cozi Zuehlsdorff as the other half of the pair.

Check out the first look at the film below!

The movie is based on Disney Theatrical Productions' stage adaptation of the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and Disney's popular feature films of the same name.

Steve Carr directs and executive produces, while the teleplay was written by Bridget Carpenter, who also wrote the book for the stage musical. The score was written by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey ("Next to Normal," "If/Then"), who penned the music and lyrics for the stage version.

Two-time Tony nominee John Carrafa is the choreographer and Perry Andelin Blake is the production designer. Academy Award winner Angus Strathie is the costume designer.

Blickenstaff reprises her role of Katherine from the stage show and Zuehlsdorff will play Ellie in the comedic story that follows an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and begin a musical journey of self-discovery and empathy neither one could have ever imagined.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel

