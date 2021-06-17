VIDEO: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Creation of the BROADWAY BARES Finale in Times Square

Broadway Bares will turn on their cameras and turn up the heat when Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home premieres online Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the finale in Times Square!

During the stream, NYC's hottest dancers will perform sizzling numbers created across the city under strict COVID safety protocols. In the show, the vaxxed and waxed performers grant intimate access to life behind closed doors, where it's rarely business on the top but always a party on the bottom.

Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Bares creator and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel . The show will include choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorretino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp and James Alonzo White. More than 170 dancers signed on to perform in the virtual stream.

The free and frisky stream, which for the second year replaces the in-person event because of the pandemic, begins at 9 pm Eastern. It will be available to watch right here on BroadwayWorld!

The celebratory finale, filmed outside in the heart of Times Square, is co-produced by HunterPark Productions.