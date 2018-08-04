VIDEO: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at The Muny, and Learn Why People Keep Coming Back

The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, nicknamed The Muny, has been entertaining audiences as America's largest and oldest outdoor musical theater for 100 years. On the TODAY Show, NBC's Kevin Tibbles took a look inside. Check out the full feature below!

The Muny's latest production, Meet Me In St. Louis, begins performances tonight. Broadway director and writer Gordon Greenberg has revised the book for Meet Me In St. Louis at The Muny. Performances run August 4 - 12. This production, the 8th in Muny history, will also include several songs new to the stage adaptation of Meet Me In St. Louis, including "Boys and Girls Like You and Me," a song written by Rodgers & Hammerstein for Oklahoma! and then recorded for, but ultimately cut, from the film of Meet Me In St. Louis. This production will also include the first stage use of "You and I," a song in the film by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.

The Muny's production is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge with choreography by Josh Walden and music direction by Charlie Alterman.

Clang, clang, clang, we are off to The Muny! Based on the heartwarming 1944 MGM film, Meet Me In St. Louis paints a portrait of a turn of the century American family. Set in the summer of 1903, the Smiths eagerly await the grand opening of the 1904 World's Fair. With hits such as "The Trolley Song," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Boy Next Door" and the iconic title number, this is the perfect finale to our 100th season, and will evoke nothing but love and pride...right here in St. Louis.

For more information, visit https://muny.org/meet-me-in-st-louis/.

