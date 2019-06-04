VIDEO: Get A First Look at The 5th Avenue Theatre's WEST SIDE STORY

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The 5th Avenue Theatre's West Side Story, the sweeping musical version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set in the turbulent streets of New York City, where a star-crossed love blossoms between rival gangs.

The cast includes William Branner as Tony, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, who makes her 5th Avenue Theatre debut to star as Maria, Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Anita, Seattle local Sophie Franco as Rosalia, Karma Jenkins as Consuela, Iliana Garcia as Francisca, and Dan Lusardi as Riff, all also making their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts. Returning to The 5th is Alexander Gil Cruz, making his stage debut as Bernardo, and 5th Avenue Theatre favorites Seán G. Griffin as Doc and Richard Gray as Officer Krupke.

The multitalented 44-person cast also features Jim Gall (The 5th: 1776, Wonderful Town) as Lieutenant Schrank, Gabriel Corey (The 5th: A Chorus Line, Spamalot) as Action, Christopher Lopez (5th Avenue Theatre debut) as Chino, Nik Hagen (The 5th: Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia!) as A-Rab, Kyle Nicholas Anderson (National Tour: Something Rotten!) as Snowboy, Blair Jolly Elliot (a member of Spectrum Dance Theater, The 5th: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel) as Anybodys, Jordan Jackson (The 5th: Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Annie) as Diesel, Nathan Brockett (The 5th: Assassins, ArtsWest: Peter and the Starcatcher) as Glad Hand/Voice of Maria's Father, Brandon Weglin (The 5th: Rising Star Project The Pajama Game) as Baby John, and Trevor Hansen (Village Theatre: Newsies, Seattle Opera: Aida) as Big Deal.

Playing May 31 - June 23, 2019 (press opening Friday, June 7), tickets for West Side Story are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

The 5th Avenue Theatre is calling on the full breadth and depth of its artistic resources to stage this unforgettable production. This is musical theater as only The 5th can do it: with a sensational cast of the finest performers ever to grace its stage, a 25-piece orchestra, the highest levels of talent, and artistic dedication bar none. The dancing will bring you to the edge of your seat; the music will resonate deep in your soul; the story will lift you to the heights of passion.





