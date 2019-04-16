VIDEO: Get A First Look At TUTS' RAGTIME

BroadwayWorld has a first look at TUTS' Ragtime! Ragtime is a deeply moving musical based on E.L. Doctorow's powerful book about immigrants and the fight for the American soul in the early twentieth century.

Leading off the cast is Ezekiel Andrew as "Coalhouse Walker, Jr.," Danyel Fulton as "Sarah," Evan Kinnane as "Younger Brother," Courtney Markowitz as "Mother," Ryan Silverman as "Father," and Robert Petkoff, reprising his Broadway role as "Tateh." Maya Kaul as "Little Girl", Michael Karash as "Little Boy," and Noah Gamarra and Rayekeis Smith sharing the role of "Coalhouse Walker III".

Rounding out the company Doug Atkins ("Willie Conklin"), Kevin Cooney ("Grandfather"), Emma Degerstedt ("Evelyn Nesbit"), Chris deProphetis ("Henry Ford"), Trey Harrington, Paul Hope ("JP Morgan"), Mark Jammal, Regina Morgan, Rachel Osting, Rebecca Russell, Stephonne Smith ("Booker T. Washington"), Kim Stengel ("Emma Goldman"), Josh Walden ("Houdini"), Denise Ward, LaBraska Washington, and Phil Young.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score and book, Ragtime is set at a time when worlds and cultures are colliding on issues of race, class, gender equality, and politics. This ensemble musical takes a look at the past and, in it, we see our present - and the opportunities for our future. Ragtime runs April 16-28 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available at online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.





